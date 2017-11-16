Police Arrest Man Accused of Setting Fire to Homes, Assaulting Estranged Wife in Fontana

The 37-year-old man accused in a string of crimes, including breaking into his estranged wife’s home and attacking her and a friend and trying to light three Inland Empire homes on fire, was arrested in Studio City on Thursday.

The crime series allegedly began two days ago when Matthew Rice broke into his wife’s home in the 8000 block of Jamestown Circle shortly before midnight Tuesday, according to the Fontana Police Department.

He was eventually located Thursday afternoon in the 3800 block of Studio City, authorities said. The circumstances and exact time of the arrest were unclear, though police had said earlier in the day Rice remained at large.

The Santa Barbara resident allegedly assaulted his wife and Robert Ropoza, her friend, while armed with a shotgun. He was disarmed before fleeing the home, police said.

Investigators also believe Rice returned to her home on Wednesday and attempted to start a fire; he was unsuccessful, but did flood the home. He also may have stolen a vehicle, officials said.

Ropoza later learned someone tried to set his home on fire, and a third arson incident was discovered at a Rancho Cucamonga home belonging to one of Rice’s estranged in-laws.

Anyone who has any information about the incidents can call 909-350-7700.

