2 Arrested in Fatal Street-Racing Collision in Whittier

Whittier police have arrested two people involved in a fatal street-racing crash that happened last December, authorities announced Friday.

The Whittier Police Department on Thursday night booked Jacob Zamora of Anaheim and Cory Kiefer of unincorporated Whittier, both 23 years old. Each of their bails has been set at $1 million.

Investigators concluded that the two drivers were “street racing” on the 7700 block of Colima Road the night of Dec. 16 when Kiefer’s vehicle lost control and hit another car, killing 31-year-old Natalie Volkoff. Kiefer and Zamora were both arrested that night but were later released pending investigation, according to police.

Murder charges have been filed against both suspects, police said. The two were expected to be arraigned Friday.

The victim was driving with her juvenile son, who survived with minor injuries.