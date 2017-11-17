CHP Seeks Man Who Posed as Law Enforcement, Pulled Over Woman and Sexually Assaulted Her on 105 Freeway

A man who posed as a law enforcement officer and pulled a woman over on the 105 Freeway – then sexually assaulted her – is being sought by CHP, officials announced Friday.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on the westbound freeway at Lakewood Boulevard in the Downey area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP described little about what happened to the victim, only saying the man signaled the woman to stop and then “inappropriately touched the woman under the guise of a search.”

The man, described as Hispanic and in his early 30s, was wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved uniform-style shirt and tan pants. He had on shoulder patches, a silver star-type badge and silver name tag, along with a black police-type utility belt with a pistol attached, according to CHP.

His vehicle was a black four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria. It was affixed with a red-and-blue emergency light mounted inside the windshield by the rearview mirror, and a spotlight mounted at the left A-pillar, CHP stated. The front and rear side windows were tinted.

The assailant was 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 to 200 pounds and with a medium build.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CHP at 323-982-4900, attention Investigator DaSilva, Case # 2017-04333-550.