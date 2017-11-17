DACA Negotiations Stall as Trump Demands Broader Immigration Crackdown

Bipartisan negotiations over protecting so-called Dreamers from deportation have stalled over demands from President Trump and Republican lawmakers that any new law also include tougher measures on legal and illegal immigration.

The legislative impasse persists more than two months after Trump ordered a gradual end to an Obama administration program known as DACA, for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, to give Congress time to act on an alternative. Failure to reach agreement by December could jeopardize action on a separate government-funding bill, threatening a shutdown.

Under Trump’s DACA order in September, starting on March 6 nearly 700,000 people brought to the country illegally as children will become eligible for deportation as their work permits and deportation deferrals begin expiring on a rolling basis.

Trump, at the time of his order, called on Congress to devise a law providing some protections — a reflection of the popularity of Dreamers, most of whom have hardly known any home but the United States, and now work, serve in the military or go to college. Later, however, he outlined conditions, which Democratic leaders criticized as violating their tentative agreement with him.

