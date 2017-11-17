‘Diaper Bandit’ Charged With Robbery, Leading Police On a Chase in Long Beach That Injured a 6-Year-Old

A man Los Angeles County prosecutors have described as the “diaper bandit” was charged Friday with robbery and leading police on a chase that left a 6-year-old severely injured, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said.

For nearly a year, from December 2016 until just this week, 23-year-old Darrion Tyrone Parker stole diapers from several retail stores and super markets in the Long Beach area “with the threat of force,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

On Wednesday, though, the alleged robbery spree came to end when a store employee confronted Parker about stealing diapers in the store’s parking lot, prosecutors said. He fled and a police chase soon followed.

During the pursuit, Parker crashed his car into another one and the collision severely injured a 6-year-old passenger, prosecutors said.

After the crash, he tried fleeing on foot but police eventually found and arrested him, prosecutors said.

Parker has since been charged with six counts of second-degree robbery as well as counts of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury and resisting an executive officer.

He will appear in L.A. County Superior Court on Nov. 29 for a prehearing conference and faces up to 18 years in state prison.