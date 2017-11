Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The tenants in one downtown Los Angeles apartment building, many of them low-income and disabled, were told to get rid of their pets or face possible eviction after a previous property manager gave them permission to keep the animals in the building despite a rule saying pets aren't allowed, they told KTLA.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on November 17, 2017.