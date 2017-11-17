Family IDs Young Brothers Killed in Boyle Heights Crash Involving Sheriff’s Dept. SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members on Friday identified the 7- and 9-year-old boys who were fatally struck by an on-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department SUV in the Boyle Heights area the night before.

Jose Luis Hernandez, 7, and his 9-year-old brother Marco Antonio Hernandez were both killed as a result of the impact, and their mother remained in critical condition, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. Thursday in the in the intersection of South Indiana Street and Whittier Boulevard, on the border of East L.A. and Boyle Heights, near where the mother was walking with her children.

Two deputies were responding to a call about a gunshot victim when their SUV collided with two other vehicles in the intersection. The patrol vehicle went careening onto the sidewalk where the family was, according to an LAPD investigation.

A witness has claimed the deputies did not have their lights and sirens turned on. That issue is under investigation.

After the initial crash, one of the vehicles that collided with the deputies was propelled into another vehicle. Two adults who were walking through a crosswalk sustained relatively minor injuries as a result of that collision, police said.

None of the drivers involved in the incident were injured, officials said.

Police are continuing their probe of the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LAPD at 213-833-3746.