Look for morning drizzle followed by warm temperatures. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on Nov. 17, 2017.
Friday Forecast: Morning Drizzle, Followed by Above Average Temps
-
Monday Forecast: Cooler Fall Weather Finally Arrives
-
Wednesday Forecast: Morning Clouds, Below Average Temps; Chance of Drizzle Thursday
-
Friday Forecast: Morning Drizzle to Give Way to Possible Record Heat in Coming Days
-
Thursday Forecast: Scattered Morning Showers, Cool Temps
-
Thursday Forecast: Morning Clouds and Cool Temperatures
-
-
Thursday Forecast: Scattered Showers With Gusty Winds Inland
-
Friday Forecast: Cool Morning Temps Warming by Afternoon
-
SoCal Gets Friday Showers, But Heat Is On the Way
-
‘Critical Fire Weather’ Forecast as Winds Gust Into Dry SoCal
-
Tropical Storm Nate Poses Weekend Threat to Gulf Coast, Likely as Minor Hurricane
-
-
Hurricane Maria Still Heading Towards the East Coast; Impact to Occur by Midweek
-
Powerful Hurricane Irma, Developing Over Atlantic, Could Be Next Weather Disaster
-
Hurricane Jose’s Twisting Path May Bring it Back Toward the Bahamas and U.S.