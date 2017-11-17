Girl Killed After Being Struck by Sheriff’s Deputy in Perris ID’d as High School Freshman

School officials on Friday identified the pedestrian who died following a collision with a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Perris as a high school freshman.

Leticia Ramirez was a student at Perris High School, Principal Juan Santos said. She was 15, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Perris High School community go out to her family,” Santos said in a statement. “Leticia was a freshman and had a bright future ahead of her.”

Grief counselors would be on hand to assist the campus community in coping with the loss, he added.

The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Perris Boulevard and Nuevo Road, Deputy Mike Vasquez previously told KTLA.

Sheriff’s officials allege that Ramirez ran into Perris Boulevard and collided with the side of the patrol car, the Press-Enterprise reported. Officials also told the newspaper the deputy involved was responding to a report that did not require the use of emergency lights and sirens.

Ramirez was not the only victim in Southern California to be killed in a collision with sheriff’s deputies Friday night.

In Los Angeles County, two young boys walking with their mother in Boyle Heights were killed after a sheriff’s SUV collided with two other vehicles and was sent careening into the family.

The mother remained in critical condition Friday, while the boys were identified as Jose Luis Hernandez, 7, and his 9-year-old brother Marco Antonio Hernandez.