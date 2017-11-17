Henry’s Friday Feats: Can He Break Another World Record?

Posted 10:06 AM, November 17, 2017, by

It’s week four of Henry’s Friday Feats.  This time he tried to break the record for the most post-its stuck to his face in 1 minute.  Taylor from Sioux City Iowa is the current record holder with 60 post its in 1 min.  Click HERE if you want to see how Taylor did it.