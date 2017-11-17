Irvine Police Seek Two Men Who Stole Pair of Shoes Worth $6,000

Detectives were looking for two men who robbed an Irvine resident of a pair shoes worth at least $6,000, authorities said Friday.

Two men on Tuesday stole a pair of limited edition Adidas shoes designed by musician Pharrell Williams, according to the Irvine Police Department. One of the suspects had responded to an ad posted by the victim on Craigslist and agreed to purchase the shoes for $6,000.

The suspect and victim met at the Irvine Market on 2540 Main St. and went to complete the transaction at the suspect’s car, which police described as a white, four-door BMW 3 Series. The second suspect appeared and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victim, according to a statement from police. The victim then got out of the car and the suspects fled with the shoes and the victim’s cellphone.

A surveillance video inside the market captured the first suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-9, 185-pound black man in his 30s. Police said he identified himself as “Shorty” to the victim. Authorities described the second suspect as a black male with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is encourage to contact Irvine Police Department Detective Leticia Hernandez at 949-724-7245.

Here's video of one of the suspects, taken inside Irvine Market. @HYPEBEAST pic.twitter.com/2gLWX0NOLf — IPD (@IrvinePolice) November 17, 2017