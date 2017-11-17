Katy Perry and L.A. Archdiocese Awarded $5 Million in Lawsuit Over Los Feliz Convent Sale Dispute With Nuns

A Los Angeles jury Friday found that restaurant owner Dana Hollister intentionally interfered with singer Katy Perry’s attempts to purchase a former convent from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, left, and Sister Rita Callanan at the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary retreat in Los Feliz in 2015. A judge ruled in March that the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, not the nuns, had the authority to sell the retreat. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Perry’s drawn-out legal fight to buy the Los Feliz property was partly settled earlier this year when a judge ruled that the right to sell the property lay with the archdiocese, not the nuns who used to live there and who opposed the sale to the pop star.

According to the jury, Hollister deliberately tried to thwart that sale when she purchased the property from two nuns. The jury awarded the archdiocese $3.47 million in attorney fees and Perry’s company, Bird Nest LLC, $1.57 million in fees.

The jury also found that Hollister acted with malice, oppression or fraud, meaning a second phase of the trial will begin next month to determine if the singer and the church should be awarded punitive damages.

