The Los Angeles Police Department held a safety checkpoint aimed at preventing speeding and driving under the influence Friday night in Boyle Heights after two deadly crashes just about a week apart left three young children dead, including an 11-year-old girl last week and 7-year-old and 9-year-old brothers Thursday night. Three people were arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on November 17, 2017.