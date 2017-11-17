Long Beach Man Convicted of Murder After Stabbing His Ex-Girlfriend to Death

A 60-year-old man in Long Beach has been convicted of murder after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend, who was also the mother of his children, to death in April 2016, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The verdict was handed down on Thursday, when jurors found Ngounsay Keo guilty of second-degree murder and making criminal threats.

On April 13, 2016, police arrived to a home on Stanley Avenue in Long Beach and made a grisly discovery.

Inside, Keo was armed with a knife while the dead body of his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Karina Duch, was lying in a bedroom, prosecutors said.

Police said he was also suffering from a self-inflicted stab wound, the Long Beach Post reported.

Keo and Duch had been in a relationship for about 23 years and had two children together, a 14-year-old and 7-year-old, according to a GoFundMe page created by Duch’s brother, Map.

The fundraiser was posted to pay for funeral expenses and the costs of raising Duch’s two children after her murder. On the page, Map Duch describes his sister as “a small woman” with an “enormous presence.”

“She had a huge heart, kind eyes, and a warming smile,” he wrote.

“She lost her life to the one person she entrusted her own life and the lives of her children to, Ngounsay Keo,” he wrote. “She was in a toxic relationship with her killer for 23 years and had 2 kids with him.”

Map Duch wrote that the relationship “got violent” as it deteriorated over time, and his sister had left Keo just weeks before she was brutally killed by him.

“She gathered up her courage, her 2 kids, and a hand full (sic) of belongings and left,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Karina had returned to the home 2 weeks later under false pretense to gather up a few things and that was when she was killed.”

Keo will be sentenced Dec. 11 and faces up to 19 years to life in state prison.