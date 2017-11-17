NorCal Gunman Who Killed 5 Had Repeated Weapons Violations That Were Never Reported to Prosecutors

Tehama County prosecutors were never told that the gunman who killed five people in a rampage this week had for months before regularly fired off weapons at his home despite a judge’s order that he turn in his weapons, the district attorney said Friday.

Neighbors of the gunman, Kevin Janson Neal, 44, said they complained to police for months about him firing guns and threatening them, with one resident even filing papers in court.

Tehama County Dist. Atty. Gregg Cohen said Friday that had prosecutors known about the complaints, his office could have filed a motion to increase Neal’s $160,000 bond or filed misdemeanor charges for violating the court order that barred him from having weapons.

“I wasn’t aware of the fact that he was continuing to shoot,” Cohen said. “We would need some kind of report, some kind of proof that it was happening. Just someone saying he didn’t turn in all his guns.”

