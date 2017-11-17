Public’s Help Sought to ID Man Who Attempted to Kidnap Teen Boy in Lancaster

Authorities are attempting to identify the man who chased a 17-year-old boy and tried to kidnap him in Lancaster, officials said Friday.

The incident happened earlier this month, on Nov. 1, around 6:30 p.m. as the victim was waiting at a bus stop on the 44300 block of Sierra Highway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The man offered the teenager a ride home in his truck, which the victim turned down, according to sheriff’s officials. The man then circled the block and, once back by the bus stop, got out of his Toyota pickup and began chasing the teen.

The suspect latched onto his jacket, but the victim was able to flee. Once he reached safety, he called 911, deputies said.

The suspect is described as a slim black man in his 30s with old acne scars on his face. He was last seen wearing a black V-neck shirt and dark jeans, officials said.

The Toyota truck was said to be a two-door, older model.

Anyone with information about the incident or possible suspect can contact Sheriff’s Detective Esswein at 661-948-8466.