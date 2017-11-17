Recreating Jessica’s 7th Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We celebrated Jessica’s birthday with a modern take on the cabbage patch party she had to celebrate her 7th birthday. Wild Child Party and Supply created an elegant garden party with a nod to Cabbage Patch. They did such an amazing job. For more information, click HERE , follow them on social media or visit their store at 327 Redondo Ave in Long Beach. We’d also like to thank the following vendors for their contributions to Jessica’s birthday celebration.

Rooted and Wild Co

@rootedandwildco

Teak and Lace

@teakandlace

Compact Cookies and Cakes

@compactcookies