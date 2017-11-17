Robber in Clown Mask, 2nd Suspect Arrested in Attempted Robbery at Newbury Park CVS: Sheriff’s Office

Two suspects were in custody Friday following an armed robbery that led to a precautionary lockdown of seven schools in Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks.

A male individual wearing a clown mask entered the CVS Pharmacy on 451 South Reino Road in Newbury Park Friday morning, according to Capt. Denise Silva of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Inside the store, he showed a firearm but immediately fled when a customer walked in, Silva said.

A suspect and another person – described as an “accessory to the crime” – were located in a residential area less than a mile away from the store, Silva said.

One of them was a minor, reported the Thousand Oaks Acorn. Their names have not been released.

At 10:19 a.m., the Conejo Valley Unified School District tweeted that several of its schools were on lockdown due to police activity in the area. About an hour later, the district sent another tweet saying lockdowns at all seven schools have been lifted.

No injuries were reported.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.