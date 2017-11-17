Senate Nominee Roy Moore Continues to Deny Mounting Allegations

Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore on Thursday continued to deny the allegations against him as more women continue to come forward.

“They’re not only untrue, but they have no evidence to support them,” Moore said in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Washington Post published a report last week based on interviews with more than 30 people, saying Moore pursued relationships with teenagers while he was in his 30s. One woman said she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her.

“The Washington Post is certainly not evidence,” Moore said Thursday.

Since the Post’s report, more people have come forward with accusations against the candidate. A woman on Monday accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, responded Thursday to news that the state GOP is maintaining its backing for the 70-year-old Moore amid the accusations, calling it unfortunate.

“It’s really unfortunate considering the allegations and the nature of the allegations and the credibility of the allegations that people continue — one of the problems in this state is people continue to put a political party above what’s in the best interest of the state and what’s in the best interest of the country,” Jones said.

Moore has denied any past misconduct, and on Wednesday, a Moore attorney attempted to challenge the accuser’s account. The same day, AL.com published an account of another accuser, who said Moore grabbed her buttocks in 1991.

Republicans in Washington are calling on Moore to step aside from the race and have floated various paths to retain Republican control of the Senate seat without Moore. Chief among the critics has been Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is also one of Moore’s top political targets.

In his comments Thursday, Moore pitched the national outrage against him as an attempt by McConnell’s wing of the party to undermine his campaign.

“Many of you have recognized that this is an effort by Mitch McConnell and his cronies to steal this election from the people of Alabama, and they will not stand for it,” Moore said.

Moore indicated he has no intention of stepping aside.

“There’s been comments about me taking a stand,” Moore said. “Yes, I have taken a stand in the past. I’ll take a stand in the future, and I’ll quit standing when they lay me in that box and put me in the ground.”