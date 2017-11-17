Nathan Runkle, the founder of the non-profit group Mercy For Animals visits the KTLA 5 News at 3p to discuss topics in his new book also called Mercy For Animals. Nathan shares his views with Lu Parker and Glen Walker on living a vegan life, what inspired him to create a non-profit, and his thoughts on the future of food.
Speaking Out Against Farm Animal Abuse- Author Nathan Runkle
