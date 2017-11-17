‘Transparent’ Actress Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Inappropriate Conduct

Another woman working on Amazon’s “Transparent” has come forward to accuse Jeffrey Tambor of sexual misconduct.

Transgender actress Trace Lysette, who plays yoga instructor Shea on the series, wrote a lengthy post on social media Thursday night outlining her own experiences with Tambor.

In Lysette’s post, she alleges that Tambor made an over-the-top sexual comment to her when her costume was particularly revealing.

Later that same day, Lysette claims that Tambor approached her and “leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas.”

