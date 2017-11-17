Witness Says Lights, Sirens Were Not on Before Boyle Heights Crash That Killed 2 Children

A witness believes the on-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle that careened into five pedestrians, killing two children, did not have its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash Thursday night in the Boyle Heights area.

The crash was called in about 7:25 p.m. after the Sheriff’s Department SUV and two other vehicles collided in the intersection of Indiana Street and Whittier Boulevard on the borer of East L.A. and Boyle Heights.

Chris Alvidrez said he witnessed the SUV enter the intersection, but there were “no lights, no sirens.”

Officials have not determined whether the lights or sirens were on at the time of the crash.

The deputy was responding to an emergency call of a gunshot victim when the SUV collided with the two other vehicles, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Alfonso Lopez said.

The Sheriff’s Department vehicle then careened into five pedestrians standing on the southeast corner of the intersection.

One of the pedestrians died at the scene. A second was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Both were described as children by an LAPD officer at the scene.

Friends and family said one of the children was 7 years old and the other was 10. Their names have not been released.

The other three pedestrians were also hospitalized, Lopez said.

All of the vehicles involved remained at the scene following the crash.

Both deputies were hospitalized but expected to be OK. The other drivers were not injured, Lopez said.

The collision occurred near several businesses, including a Wells Fargo bank.

Investigators are expected to gather surveillance video from those businesses during their investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-264-4151 or the LAPD at 323-342-4100.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 877-527-3247.