Carjacking Suspect Shot by Police After Attempting to Hit Officers With Vehicle in Alhambra

A carjacking suspect was shot by police after he allegedly tried to ram officers with a vehicle in Alhambra early Saturday, officials said.

The carjacking was reported just after midnight near the 100 block of East Beacon Street. The person allegedly simulated a handgun and stole the victim’s white car, according to Alhambra police. The victim in that incident was not injured.

About 12:25 a.m. police responded to a call about a man ramming a white car into other vehicles in a parking lot along the 700 block of West Valley Boulevard. Police said the man tried to ram responding officers with the white car.

“The suspect accelerated the white sedan and drove directly at the arriving officers, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred,” police said in a news release. The man, 29, was struck once in the torso and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators confirmed that the man stole the white car he allegedly used to ram police. He has not been identified.

The incident is under investigation and police did not release any more information.