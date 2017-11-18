Drug Paraphernalia Found in WeHo Apartment of Prominent Democratic Donor Where Man Fatally Overdosed

The West Hollywood apartment of a prominent Democratic donor where a 26-year-old man was found dead of an overdose this summer was littered with drug paraphernalia, according to the man’s autopsy report.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s report, which was obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday, says that Gemmel Moore died from an accidental methamphetamine overdose July 27 in the Laurel Avenue home of Ed Buck. The drug was injected into his body.

Paramedics found Moore naked on a mattress in the living room with a “male pornography movie playing on the television,” the report states.

Coroner’s officials ruled Moore’s death an accident, and an initial review by sheriff’s deputies found nothing suspicious. In August, Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives launched a new investigation after Moore’s mother and friends questioned whether the drugs that killed him were self-administered.

