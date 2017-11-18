Father and Daughter Critically Injured in Downey House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A father and daughter were critically injured in a Downey house fire early Saturday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 1:05 a.m. in the 9000 block of Raviller Drive, according to the Downey Fire Department.

Responding firefighters searched the home and found both patients inside.

Both victims, who are 93 and 63 years old, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Gary Thomasian, the older victim’s son, told KTLA that he saw a neighbor try and stop the flames from spreading.

He said his family has been living in the home since the 1970s.

“They are in grave condition, and we hope for the best,” Thomasian said about his father and sister.

Investigators believe the fire started in the garage and spread to the attic and the rest of the home. The house suffered major damage as a result. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.