Malcolm Young, Co-Founder of AC/DC, Dies at 64

Posted 7:32 AM, November 18, 2017, by
Malcolm Young of the Australian rock band AC/DC poses at the Rock Walk handprint ceremony at the Guitar Center in Hollywood on September 15, 2000. (Credit: Newsmakers via Getty Images)

Malcolm Young, the guitarist and co-founder of rock band AC/DC, has died at 64, the band announced on their Facebook page Saturday morning.

“Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young,” the band wrote on their page.

Young co-created the band with his brother Angus Young in Sydney, Australia in the early 1970s. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted,” the band wrote.

 

