Man Dies After Being Shot, Crashing Into Panorama City Fast-Food Restaurant

A man died after being shot and crashing into a fast-food restaurant in Panorama City late Friday, LAPD officials said.

The incident was reported about 10:55 p.m. when two groups of people in two vehicles began arguing near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Tobias Avenue, near the Panorama Mall.

One person allegedly fired rounds at the other vehicle and the driver was struck by gunfire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver, at one point, hit the gas of his car and crashed into a Wendy’s.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and eventually died, police said.

Authorities did not have a description of anyone in the other vehicle or possible shooters.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton Contributed to this story.

Firefighters remove a car that crashed into a @Wendys in Panorama City. Driver condition unknown @KTLA @KTLAMorningNews pic.twitter.com/MuPctuqnLS — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) November 18, 2017