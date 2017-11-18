Tunnel With 1,000 Bikes Found in Santa Ana River Homeless Encampment

Orange County officials clear out homeless encampments along the Santa Ana River, they are making some unexpected discoveries,

In one area, they found an underground bunker accessible from a wooden hatch camouflaged with dirt.

In another, more than 1,000 bicycles tucked in a separate tunnel were found.

The county began clearing more than 150 homeless people from the area between Warner and Edinger avenues on Nov. 7 after months of complaints from nearby condominium residents about unsanitary conditions and other nuisances at the encampment.

