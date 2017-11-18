Vigil Held for 2 Brothers, Ages 7 and 9, Killed in Boyle Heights Crash Involving Sheriff’s Vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A vigil was held Saturday evening for the two young boys, 7- and 9-year-old brothers, killed in a crash in Boyle Heights involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's patrol vehicle just two days earlier.

Flowers and candles were gathered near the site of the crash, while a local priest performed a prayer service as loved ones and other members of the L.A. neighborhood came to mourn the two young lives lost.

The memorial came as members of the community have questioned the actions of a female sheriff's deputy who was behind the wheel of the patrol vehicle that struck and killed two young boys and critically injured their mother, while also injuring others.

At the time of the crash, witnesses told KTLA the patrol vehicle failed to turn on its sirens and flashing lights before it slammed into a group of pedestrians. It was responding to a call about shots fired nearby, officials said.

The following day, on Friday, L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said the female officer who was driving was actually in job training at the time.

Surveillance footage of the sheriff's vehicle just before the crash shows it with its lights flashing, but since the video has no sound, it's unclear whether the sirens are turned on. Still, some witnesses claim those lights were turned on at the last minute, not giving adequate warning to those walking around.

As people came to grieve Jose and Marco Hernandez, the brothers killed in the crash, some spoke out about sheriff's officials appearing to be at fault.

"I'm not here to bash the police. I respect the police," said Julie Valle, who witnessed the crash. "I know their job is difficult and we all have to make decisions."

"Unfortunately, that moment, that day — they made the wrong decision," she said.

Meanwhile, a local activist named Carlos Montes said the predominantly low-income community deserves "respect" from the law enforcement officers patrolling its streets.

" [There is] a lot of trauma, a lot of ... sadness, but also a lot of anger from the community," Montes said.

"They should be charged," he said of the deputies involved. "We’re a poor community. We're an immigrant community. But we want respect."

Authorities are still investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the deadly crash.