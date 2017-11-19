15-Month-Old Boyle Heights Boy Reported Missing in Amber Alert Is Safely Found in Mexico: LAPD

The 15-month-old Boyle Heights boy who was reported missing in an Amber Alert last week, when he was allegedly abducted by his father, has been safely found in Mexico, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Sunday.

Noe Reyna first went missing on Nov. 14 and LAPD officials previously said they believed the toddler was with his father, 35-year-old Carlos “Ivan” Reyna, in Mexico. On Sunday, officials confirmed the boy was located by officials from the Department of Homeland Security in Mexico and said he was safely found.

