2 People Killed When Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into Vehicle Along 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver crashes into another vehicle along the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch early Sunday, according to the CHP

The California Highway Patrol began hearing reports of a car driving west along the eastbound carpool lane of traffic at a high-rate of speed about 12:25 a.m.

Stringer video captured the wrong-way driver along the 118 in San Fernando.

About 12:30 a.m. the wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle along the eastbound side of the highway at Tampa Avenue, according to the CHP log.

The vehicles, which were mangled in the crash, were blocking three lanes and traffic was halted in the area for the Los Angeles Fire Department to respond.

A SigAlert was issued until about 6:10 a.m., when all lanes were open.

Two people died in the crash, and video from the scene showed one person being taken to a hospital.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Carlos Huerta said he cut himself as he helped a passenger in one of the vehicles get out.

“There was one person in the other car they said didn’t make it,” Huerta said.

Two people were also killed in another wrong-way driver crash along the 605 around the same time. That crash occurred about 12:35 a.m. along the southbound side of the highway near Ramona Boulevard in Baldwin Park. A SigAlert was also issued in that incident.