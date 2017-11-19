Inmate Serving Murder Sentence Injures Correctional Officer at State Prison in Lancaster

Posted 4:35 PM, November 19, 2017, by

A correctional officer was injured during an attack by an inmate at the California State Prison in Lancaster, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Guards arrive for their shifts at the California State Prison in Lancaster in 2004. (Credit: Bryan Chan/Los Angeles Times)

Guards arrive for their shifts at the California State Prison in Lancaster in 2004. (Credit: Bryan Chan/Los Angeles Times)

The attack occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday when two officers approached George Hudson, 30, and told him he was being placed on “restricted status” for violating prison rules and regulations after he was caught possessing a cellphone.

At one point, Hudson turned toward one of the officers and punched him in the nose, prison officials said in a statement. The second officer tried to put Hudson in handcuffs but he resisted and elbowed that officer in the chest, officials said.

“Hudson broke away and ran toward a third responding officer, who used pepper spray to subdue the attack,” prison officials said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.