UCLA Fires Football Coach Jim Mora Following Loss Against USC

UCLA announced late Sunday morning that it had fired coach Jim Mora, one day after the Bruins put up a gutsy effort in a 28-23 loss to crosstown rival USC at the Coliseum.

Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch will serve as the interim coach with one regular-season game remaining, against California on Friday night at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA announced that it would honor the terms of Mora’s contract, which ran through the 2021 season and included a buyout of roughly $12 million, exclusively using athletic department-generated funds.

Making a coaching change is never easy, but it’s an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our university,” Guerrero said in a statement. “Jim helped reestablish our football program and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward.

