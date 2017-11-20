23-Year-Old Bellflower’s Woman Death Investigated as ‘Suspicious’; Husband Interviewed: Sheriff’s Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a young woman who died in her Bellflower home Monday evening as "suspicious," sheriff's officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was called to a home in the 9500 block of Cedar Street around 6 p.m. by the woman's husband, who reported that his wife was not breathing, according to Lt. John Corina.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The husband told investigators that he and his wife had been up partying all night. He said he woke up about 6 p.m. to find his wife lifeless and dialed 911, according to Corina.

The husband wasn't fully cooperating with detectives and is being interviewed at a sheriff's station, the lieutenant said.

"He wasn't really talking to us, he really wasn't. And then he started -- he started to give us a story and then he just shut down, didn't want to talk anymore while he was out here, so we decided let's go to the sheriff's station, sit down in a more relaxed environment, just sat down and talk and try to find out exactly what happened," Corina said.

The husband also would not allow investigators to go into the home, forcing detectives to get a search warrant in order to enter the residence, the lieutenant added.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious, according to Corina.

"In an abundance of caution, of course, we're going to go ahead and treat it as a suspicious death until we find out anything further," he said. "She was only 23 years old. So it's unusual for a 23-year-old to lie down and die."

Investigators have not identified the wife or her 38-year-old husband.

Multiple neighbors told KTLA they have heard shouting and fighting coming from the home on several occasions previously. However, the Sheriff's Department has not commented on whether they had been called to the couple's residence before Monday evening.

No additional details about the case have been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those would prefer to leave a tip anonymously should call "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-8477, or visit the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.