4 People Unaccounted for After Nursing Home Fire in Pennsylvania

Four people remained unaccounted for Monday after a nursing home fire in West Chester, Pennsylvania, late Thursday.

The four residents are a 92-year-old man and his 89-year-old wife, an 85-year-old woman and a 93-year-old woman, West Chester District Attorney Thomas Hogan said during a news conference Monday.

The fire tore through the Barclay Friends assisted living facility, a multistory nursing home in southeastern Pennsylvania, late Thursday. At least 20 people were injured and more than 140 people had to evacuate into the cold night, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Hogan said.

The fire began shortly before 11 p.m., West Chester Fire Chief Mike McDonald said. Video from CNN affiliate KYW showed huge flames consuming a number of units in the complex.

Outside the home, first responders and neighbors tended to evacuees who were wrapped in blankets, sitting on plastic chairs and wheelchairs in the cold, with temperatures in the mid- to low-40s.

At least 20 people were taken to hospitals with injuries, including an emergency medical service responder, Chester County spokeswoman Patty Mains said. About 140 to 150 people — residents and staff members — were evacuated, Mains said.