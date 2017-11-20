Alleged Knife-Wielding Man Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man suspected of threatening people at a Metro Station in Long Beach was hospitalized after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while attempting to flee from police early Monday morning.

The incident occurred about 12:15 a.m. at the Willow Blue Line Station located at 2750 West American Avenue.

Police received several calls that a man at the station was threatening people with a knife, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Omar Martinez said.

When authorities arrived, the man started running down nearby Long Beach Boulevard where he was struck by a car traveling southbound toward East Willow Street, Martinez said.

The suspected knife-wielding man was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, Martinez said.

Police did not have a description of the driver or vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash.

Investigators are hoping to locate surveillance video of both the threatening incident and the crash, Martinez said.