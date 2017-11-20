Couple Weds as U.S.-Mexico Border Gate Briefly Opens for Reunions

With a creak and a groan, the heavy steel gate on the fence between the United States and Mexico at Border Field State Park slowly swung open on its rusty hinges just after noon.

A trio of Border Patrol agents pulled it open wider, revealing a tightly packed crowd of Mexican citizens and media with cameras peering north.

For much of the next hour on Saturday, people from the U.S. side walked partly through the gate — into the waiting arms of relatives in Mexico.

For three minutes, each family hugged, cried, tousled the hair of children or grandchildren some were seeing for the first time, then bid a tearful goodbye.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.