Dance Moms Giveaway

. Looking to inspire your inner dance star? Then The Irreplaceables have a show for you. Dance along with “Dance Moms” stars Nia, Kendall, Chloe, and Kalani before the show, then strap in for a night of cutting edge dance that will be fun for the whole family. Tickets on sale now at goldenvoice.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on ??????? to get the code word for your chance to win a meet and greet, a dance workshop and two tickets to see The Irreplaceables Tour at the Fonda Theater on December 2nd. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

