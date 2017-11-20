Don’t Lift a Finger This Thanksgiving: Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ and Boa Steakhouse To-Go Options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don’t lift a finger this Thanksgiving. Lucille’s Steakhouse Bar-B-Que and Boa Steakhouse joined us live with their Thanksgiving TOGO specialties. Lucille’s has locations all over Southern California. For more information, visit the website. Boa Steakhouse is offering their TOGO Thanksgiving menu items at their West Hollywood and Santa Monica locations. For more information, click HERE.