Man Charged With Calling in Death Threats to Office of South L.A. County Congresswoman Maxine Waters

A man who called in expletive-ridden death threats to the office of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who represents a southern portion of Los Angeles County, is now facing a felony count of threatening a United States official, according to the Department of Justice.

Anthony Scott Lloyd, a 44-year-old man from San Pedro, now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s convicted of making the threat “with the intent to interfere with the Congresswoman while she engaged in her official duties,” a DOJ news release states.

Lloyd called Waters’ congressional office on Oct. 22, leaving a voicemail “laced with expletives and epithets” in which he says the words “dead” and “kill” four times, according to a DOJ news release citing an affidavit in support of the complaint.

Officials did not offer further information about what the voicemail contained.

Congresswoman Waters, who represents parts of L.A. County including Inglewood and Torrance as part of the 43rd district, has also made a name for herself on the national stage as a frequent and outspoken critic of Donald Trump.

Just last week, she appeared at Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year Awards and led the crowd in a chant calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Maxine Waters led a crowd in chanting "Impeach 45!" at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. (via Glamour) https://t.co/1C0bfI3OKf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 14, 2017

Just over two weeks after Lloyd allegedly called in the threats to the congresswoman’s office, on Nov. 9, he was arrested and federal prosecutors had filed a criminal complaint against him.

He was later released on $20,000 bail and his court arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 7.