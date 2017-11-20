Man Critically Injured After Being Shot, Crashing Into Panorama City Fast-Food Restaurant Dies

A 19-year-old man who was critically injured after being shot and crashing his car into a Panorama City fast-food restaurant has died.

Alexis Saldana was shot during an apparent argument with people in another vehicle about 10:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Tobias Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Saldana, who was driving, then crashed into a Wendy’s. He was taken to a hospital, where he died about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

A person who was in the car with Saldana was mostly unharmed, but was not cooperating with authorities.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark SUV. Police are still searching for the SUV and anyone involved in the incident. No arrests have been made.

Police believed the shooting was gang-related, but it is unclear what led up to the argument.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 818-374-1934.