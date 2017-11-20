Man Dies After Trying to Rescue Dogs From Inside Burning RV in Rancho Park: LAFD

A 46-year-old man died on Monday after attempting to rescue his dogs from inside a burning recreational vehicle in Rancho Park, authorities said.

The victim lived in the RV at 2734 S. Westwood Blvd. – a residential neighborhood – with his wife and two dogs, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were first called to the “fully involved” blaze about 11:16 a.m.

In an update sent shortly before 1 p.m., authorities said the couple found the RV in flames with their pets inside.

The unidentified man then entered in an attempt to save the animals, but did not make it out alive. His wife survived. The Fire Department did not specifically say whether the dogs were found alive.

“This serves as a stark reminder to GET OUT AND STAY OUT of a fire,” said a statement from the department. “Never re-enter a fire because you may very well not make it out.”

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

