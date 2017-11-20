Most Wanted Holiday Toys 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Monica at Pacific Park with TIME TO PLAY TOY Expert Chris Byrne for his list of MOST WANTED TOYS 2017. Here are some of the items on his list. For the complete, and more details, take a look at the website.

DC SUPER HERO GIRLS ACTION DOLLS

Mattel

Ages 6+

$19.99

Unleash your power and explore your inner hero with these Super Hero action dolls. Each 12-inch action doll wears a fabulous outfit that blends iconic elements of the original DC Super Hero character with modern trends ready for action -- because these girls save the day in style. Accessories are equally awesome, showcasing the character's unique powers. Choose from Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Bumblebee, Starfire and Frost.

L.O.L. SURPRISE! FIZZ FACTORY PLAYSET

MGA Entertainment

Ages 6+

$29.99

Make your own surprises with the L.O.L. Surprise! Fizz Factory. This playset is based on the L.O.L. Surprise! Charm Fizz toys that you dunk in water to reveal a hidden charm accessory. Now you can make your own fizzy balls with hidden charms. You're basically mixing baking soda, colored pigment powder, water, and citric acid together inside the playset's mixing container and then placing it into a ball-shaped mold where it will dry for half an hour to become a fizz ball. Before it dries you'll insert a charm and even add some glitter. (Not for bathtub use)

JOHN DEERE MONSTER TREADS DELUXE LIGHTNING WHEELS

TOMY

Ages 3+

$24.99

This new truck is sturdy and rides great. Press the yellow button up top for light and sounds. Sounds include the start of the engine, the idling engine, the exhaust of a hard-working tractor, and reverse warning "beeps." The headlights and cab illuminate, and the wheels light up in green, purple and red.

NUM NOMS NAIL POLISH MAKER

MGA Entertainment

Ages 3+

$44.99

Create your own scented custom manicure. Mix strawberry, blueberry or banana scented nail polish with glitter and nail polish base. Perfect for sharing with friends. Set includes three Nom nail polish bottles and one special edition Num, three scented nail polish colors, one nail polish base and glitter, press-on nails and nail stickers.

PHARAOH’S PYRAMID

PLAYMOBIL

Ages 6+

$69.99

Unlock ancient secrets and mysteries inside Pharaoh’s Pyramid. The five chambers within hide precious treasures protected by tricky puzzles and sneaky traps. Discover the room filled with jewels and golden riches or climb the stairs to enter the tomb chamber complete with mummy. Just watch out for the booby trap waiting to drop you below! Remove the pyramid walls to discover even more ways to play. You can sneak through the revolving door but be careful, there might some skeletons or spiders hiding in the shadows. Set includes three figures, tomb, mummy, two skeletons, treasures, spiders, fire pots, hieroglyphics, and many other accessories.

SPY CODE: BREAK FREE

YULU

Ages 6+

$19.99

Break Free is a new, suspense game from Yulu, part of a whole new line of games called Spy Code. These games mimic all kinds of high stress, action challenges similar to those you'd see in an action movie, and they're sure to get your heart racing--even if the high stakes are only imaginary.

STAR WARS DROID INVENTOR KIT

LittleBits Inc.

Ages 8+

$99.99

This kit comes with everything you need to start creating your own Star Wars droid from the ground up. From the moment you take the kit out off the box and download the free Droid Inventor companion app (available for iOS and Android devices), kids are immediately learning the fundamentals of circuitry building as they piece together the brain of your droid. Kids start with the basics, learning, as with any LittleBits kit, the tools of the trade, from how to connect the battery, power on your circuit and the function of each bit. There are many missions and new powers to tackle once your Droid is built. Then you can rebuild and reconfigure your droid to test new powers. The opportunities for play are endless.

TUMBLESTIX

Zing

Ages 4+

$7.99

Tumblstix is a weighted cylinder that you can send rolling end over end? Doesn't sound like much, right? Well, wait till you start fiddling with it. We know there's physics and design involved, but the action is engaging, and the light up feature is kind of cool. It's just something fun to fiddle with. Like the super hot fidget spinners, the play is simple, mesmerizing and a great stress reliever.

KidiBuzz

VTECH

Ages 4+

$79.99

KidiBuzz is a handheld smart device created for kids who may be too young to have their own smartphones, but who very much want to feel "big"--and who could enjoy, and benefit from, a wide range of learning, communication tools and fun apps designed just for them.

COZMO

ANKI

Ages 8+

$179.99

Cozmo is an amazing robot. Part toy, part friends, part technological marvel, you're about to fall in love with a mechanical being. The ability to form emotional ties to technical beings has been a staple of science fiction for many, many years, and now it's a reality.

BOOM BLAST STIX

Moose Toys

Ages 6+

$14.99

Boom Blast Stix is the only explosive high stakes stacking game featuring sensitive, interlocking springs that when stacked together can go-off at any time, testing players’ mental and physical skills and ultimately, their nerves. It is a suspense-filled game that the whole family can enjoy.

PULL MY FINGER

Jakks Pacific

Ages 4+

$19.99

JAKKS Pacific’s Pull My Finger is a uniquely developed new suspense table top game capitalizing on the universal appeal of monkeys and potty humor. Fun for the whole family, players take turns spinning the banana dial to determine how many times to pull the monkey’s finger. The excitement builds, because with each pull his ‘behind’ will inflate until he suddenly farts causing the player to be eliminated. Last player remaining is the winner!

MY FIRST TAKE-ALONG SET

Brio

Ages 18 months+

$39.99

Now even the littlest conductors can play trains anywhere! Designed for toddlers 18 months and older, My First Take Along Set was made for on the go fun. Simply open the special carry-along case, and start your engines. Chunky plastic connector pieces help little hands guide the train onto the tracks, and train car polarity swivels so that cars can be easily attached in any direction. When it’s time to go, the train packs and stores neatly in its carry case. Includes My First Engine with bell wagon, train tracks, two patented ramps and carry bag with handle. Additional curved tracks are built into the bag and compatible with BRIO World.

SHPIELMANS FAMILY PACK

Glatt Play

Ages 4+

$39.99

Celebrate the Jewish holidays and traditions with The Shpielmans. It’s almost Shabbos and the family is getting ready to gather and break bread. Prepare the Shabbat table with all the necessary items – such as the Shabbos candles, Challah bread, and don’t forget Zaidy’s shtreimel. There are 11 family members included and themed accessories to help celebrate Shabbat.

By the way, Pacific Park’s Pacific Wheel Ferris wheel will feature a brand new Thanksgiving Turkey-themed lighting package that begins the night of Monday, November 20. Then, in mid-December the Ferris wheel lights will feature traditional holiday colors of red, white and green, and an assortment of dynamic patterns and images. Guests to the area and online at pacpark.com will enjoy the Ferris wheel’s nightly display during the holiday season from sunset through midnight.

And, Pacific Park will be open on Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and open on Black Friday from noon to midnight, so once you finish holiday shopping, take a break and relax at Pacific Park. Enjoy a few rides, play a few games and treat the family and out of town guests to the best beach and ocean views in Southern California and, of course, take a ride on our solar powered Ferris wheel.