Questions Surround What Will Happen to Charles Manson’s Body After His Death in Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that the agency took custody of convicted murderer Charles Manson’s body after he died of natural causes at a local hospital .

What will happen to it now?

According to state law, Manson’s next of kin has 10 days — or until Nov. 29 — either to claim or decline to take possession of the body. If his relatives decline, prison officials must make arrangements for cremation or burial.

If Manson, who was 83, has any personal funds or property in the agency’s custody, they would go toward his cremation or burial expenses, under state law. If any belongings are not claimed within a year, officials can auction them off.

