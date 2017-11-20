Record-Breaking Heat Expected During Thanksgiving Week

Angelenos can expect a hot Thanksgiving this year, with record-breaking temperatures forecast across the region.

The mercury is expected to steadily rise throughout the week, with Wednesday and Thursday forecasted to be the hottest days.

Forecasters predict a high of 89 degrees in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, which would tie a record set in 1950, and 87 degrees on Thursday, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. At Los Angeles International Airport, temperatures will reach 86 and 84 on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Burbank is forecasted to peak at 92 on Wednesday and 91 on Thursday, breaking records set in 1950. Pomona could reach 93 on Wednesday, shattering a record of 87 set in 1954, and 90 on Thursday, breaking a record of 88 set in 1933.

