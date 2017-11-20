San Gabriel Valley Shelter Dogs Treated to Special Thanksgiving Meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many dogs in shelters have never had the warm feeling of family on Thanksgiving, and many will spend the holidays alone in a cage. But well known animal lover Rocky Kanaka wants to change that, and to to that end, he created a special meal for dogs on Monday at the San Gabriel Valley Humane Society called "Barksgiving." Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 20, 2017.

