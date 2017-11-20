Sheriff’s Department Investigating Baby Boy’s Death in Compton

An investigation is underway in Compton after a baby boy died on Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Homicide detectives responded to the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard about 12:38 p.m. to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, the release stated.

The infant was pronounced dead after being transported from the location to a local hospital, a sheriff’s news release stated.

His name was not immediately released.

A cause of death was also not immediately known, investigators said.

Nearly five hours after the investigation began, sheriff’s personnel remained at the location, the Royal Inn Motel, Sky5 aerial video showed. Multiple patrol vehicles were parked in the parking lot and on the street outside the motel.

At least two rooms were cordoned off with crime scene tape, the video showed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by going to lacrimestoppers.org.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.