Southern California Annual Disneyland Pass No Longer Available for Purchase

The Southern California Disneyland Passport is no longer available for sale on the resort’s website.

The pass, Disneyland’s second least expensive option, was apparently discontinued, according to the Orange County Register.

“Don’t see your current pass listed above? Some are no longer being sold, but you can still see the benefits and blockout dates for these passes,” the annual pass section of the Disneyland website states.

Current holders of the $469 pass will have the option to renew and will get a letter in the mail explaining how to do so, according to the Register.

The newspaper speculates that Disneyland officials are trying to manage future crowds ahead of new Star Wars and Pixar attractions opening soon.

Disneyland discontinued the Southern California Passport in 2014 to better manage Sunday crowds, but reintroduced it in 2016, the newspaper reported.

The passport, along with the Southern California Select pass, is available for residents from north of San Luis Obispo and San Diego.

Blackout dates include holidays and Saturdays, but the Sunday option made it popular and accessible for SoCal residents.