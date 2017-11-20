Police are trying to identify suspects in three robberies that occurred in Los Angeles and Whittier pharmacies over the past month, according to LAPD. Mary Beth McDade reports from West Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 20, 2017.
Suspects Sought in Trio of Pharmacy Robberies in L.A. County, Police Say
-
Clerk Fatally Shoots Suspect During Attempted Robbery at Whittier Liquor Store: Police
-
Whittier Businessman Suspected in 3 Execution-Style Slayings in L.A. and Las Vegas, Police Say
-
6 Months After Killing of Whittier Police Officer, Felon Enters Not Guilty Plea
-
3 Men Sought After Two Armed Robberies in L.A.
-
Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Long Beach After Lengthy Pursuit; Replica Handgun Recovered: LASD
-
-
2 Boys, Ages 7 and 9, Killed in Sheriff’s Department SUV Crash in Boyle Heights; Mother Critical
-
Bodycam Footage Shows LAPD Officer Planting Drugs on Hit-and-Run Suspect in Van Nuys, Attorney Says
-
Hollywood Area Pickpockets Are Distracting Victims With Bird Poop Scam, Police Say
-
Off-Duty LAPD Officer Arrested in Possible DUI Crash That Killed Teen Boy, His Parents on 605 Freeway
-
Victim Opens Fire on Intruders During Violent Home-Invasion Robbery in Panorama City
-
-
Woman Sexually Assaulted While Out for Jog in Valley Glen; Attacker Sought
-
21-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Boyle Heights Crash That Left Girl Dead; Passenger Allegedly Possessed Drugs
-
LAPD Encourages Women Who Say They Were Victimized by Harvey Weinstein to Come Forward