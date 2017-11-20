Take 5 to Care – 2017 Holiday Season

Assistance for the less fortunate residents of Southern California is always in great demand, and though the need lasts year-round, the holiday season is a particularly tough time for many. That’s why KTLA 5 has joined forces with local businesses and organizations to increase food and toy donations as part of the 2017 “Take 5 To Care” holiday campaign.

On Friday, December 1, 2017, from 6am to 7pm, KTLA 5 and Stater Bros. are partnering for a food drive at two Stater Bros. grocery stores:

Stater Bros. Santa Clarita at 26900 Sierra Highway (map link)

Stater Bros. Chino at 6989 Schaefer Avenue (map link)

On Saturday, December 2, 2017, KTLA 5 has partnered with the Citadel Outlets for a day of food donation at the popular shopping destination. Citadel Outlets is located at 100 Citadel Drive in Commerce (map link).

Items appropriate for donation at both events are listed below.

KTLA 5 has also partnered with the non-profit organization Shoes that Fit and Le Conte Middle School in Hollywood to provide new athletic shoes to all 900 students at the school. Our donation drive takes place on Monday, December 11. Visit shoesthatfit.org/ktla to make a donation to assist in this campaign to help those in need.

The Salvation Army Southern California Division and its iconic red kettles will occupy storefronts throughout the season. Much more than ambassadors of good will and symbols of hope, collectively through their efforts, millions of dollars’ worth of spare change is donated to help the less fortunate. Salvation Army events are also listed below.

We invite viewers to generously donate non-perishable food items that will benefit local food banks. The food collected will help all through the holiday season.

You can donate money directly to the LA Regional Food Bank by clicking here.

The following are the items needed most by local food banks:

Non-perishable canned goods or dry food:

Canned fruits & vegetables

Canned tuna

Canned chicken

Pasta

Hot and cold cereal

Rice

Beans

Peanut butter

Boxed potatoes

Personal care items:

Diapers

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Toilet tissue

Soap

**Please no glass containers or expired items**

To promote a healthy diet, whenever possible, we encourage donations of foods that are reduced in sodium, sugar or fat, and contain no trans fats.

Additional Events throughout Southern California

Salvation Army Feast of Sharing

Providing a warm sit-down meal with all the trimmings to 1,000 individuals in need

Location: Casa Vertigo, 1828 Oak St., Los Angeles, CA, 90015

Date: November 21

Time: 6pm

Thanksgiving Day Dinner

Residents of the Bell Shelter, joined by their families will enjoy a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner

Location: The Salvation Army Bell Shelter, 5600 Rickenbacker Rd., Bell, CA, 90201

Date: November 23

Time: 11am

Salvation Army Kettle Kick-Off

The 2017 holiday season’s red kettle campaign officially kicks off with this event at the Farmer’s Market at 3rd & Fairfax

Location: Farmer’s Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA, 90036

Date: November 30

Time: 5:00pm

Toys for Tots

The Salvation Army has partnered with the U.S. Marines again to coordinate toy donations for kids in need

Date: All season long

Locations: Various

Visit http://www.salvationarmy-socal.org/southern-california/toys-for-tots for a map of locations

Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train Toy Drive with Henry DiCarlo

Bring a toy for a child in need and receive tickets for activities in Santa’s Village at the Irvine Park Railroad. KTLA 5 Weatherman Henry DiCarlo will be on hand early that morning.

Location: 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange, CA, 92869

Date: Thursday, December 7

Time: 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters – Big Christmas Party

A fundraising dinner for the charitable organization with games, dancing, music, arts and crafts, face painting, gifts from Santa and more.

Location: La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., Los Angeles (map link)

Date: Saturday, December 9

Click for more info

Pet Adoption Drive

KTLA 5 will be live with our partners at the Pasadena Humane Society for a pet adoption event

Location: Pasadena Humane Society, 361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena (map link)

Toy Distribution

The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots will distribute more than 4,000 toys to South LA families in need in this massive on-day holiday toy distribution event. Only families who have pre-registered will have the opportunity to select toys at this event.

Location: The Salvation Army Siemon Family Youth & Community Center, 7651 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90001

Date: December 16

Time: 4pm